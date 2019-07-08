KINGMAN — Kingman Police arrested a Kingman man after responding to a report of a shooting late Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Diamond Street at about 10:50 p.m. after they were advised that a man was down in the street and that a vehicle had fled the scene.
“Officers arrived to find a 42-year-old man lying in the street, alive but unresponsive,” said Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper. “It was later learned that the man had not been shot, but possibly passed out after being shot at.”
Cooper said officers made contact with David Lyndon Grassie, 28, after locating the suspect vehicle.
“It was learned that Grassie had brandished a handgun and fired at the victim during an altercation in the street,” Cooper said. “Grassie, who admitted involvement in the offense and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.”
An investigation continues.
