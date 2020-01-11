BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was treated at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center after he was injured breaking up a fight between two of his dogs.
According to reports from the Bullhead City Police Department, the incident occurred Friday on Rolllando Drive. The man, who reportedly has seven dogs, including three puppies, said one of his dogs attacked another dog inside the fenced-in property. He said he attempted to break up the fight and was attacked by the aggressive dog.
The dogs never were outside the property, police said.
The Bureau of Animal Control & Wellness is investigating the incident. No additional information was immediately available.
