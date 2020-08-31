KINGMAN — A Golden Valley man who was convicted twice for the 2012 murder of a neighbor was back in Superior Court last week.
Phillip John Martin, 68, was sentenced in August 2016 to life in prison for the shotgun murder of his neighbor Steven Jeffrey Schwartz, 55, as he walked up Martin’s driveway.
Martin was back in court Wednesday where his bond was set at $150,000. A status hearing was set for Sept. 23.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. will decide in a few weeks whether to sentence Martin to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder or set a new trial date, Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said.
The jury in Martin’s first trial in 2013 was unable to agree on the first-degree murder charge and found him guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced in November 2013 to 16 years in prison. The Arizona Court of Appeals overturned Martin’s conviction in December 2014.
The judge in the second trial allowed the prosecutor to retry Martin for first-degree murder. Martin’s attorney objected, arguing that would violate prohibitions on double jeopardy. The judge ruled that Martin was not acquitted of the first-degree murder charge but that the jury had deadlocked.
In Martin’s second trial in August 2016, the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and Martin was sentenced to natural life in prison.
The Arizona Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and sentence in 2019 but the Arizona Supreme Court vacated his sentence in August 2019 and remanded his case back to Mohave County.
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that trying Martin a second time for first-degree murder “violated his constitutional right to be free from double jeopardy.”
Martin’s case was before the U.S. Supreme Court at a conference May 15 but the Supreme Court declined reviewing the case, Schoppmann said.
On Oct. 18, 2012, Martin shot Schwartz with a shotgun from about 45 feet away through a front window from inside his trailer. An unarmed Schwartz had been walking up Martin’s driveway with his hands to his side.
Martin’s attorneys argued that he had been minding his own business in his own home when Schwartz walked up the driveway. The attorneys argued that the shooting was self-defense since Martin had experienced problems with trespassers in the past.
