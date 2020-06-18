KINGMAN — A judge again rejected a Bullhead City man’s request for a new attorney.
Austin Richard Peacock, 25, asked Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle for a new attorney, arguing that he has not been in contact with his defense attorney, Jon Gillenwater. The defendant is being held in county jail on a $15,000 bond.
Gillenwater said he has been in contact with his client only once since taking the case in March but that another attorney and an investigator in his office also have contacted the defendant.
Carlisle again denied Peacock’s request for a new attorney, ruling he didn’t find a complete breakdown in the communication with his defense attorney.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jeff Pyper also offered a new plea deal, stipulating a 10-year prison sentence. Peacock previously rejected another plea offer, which stipulated a 13-year prison sentence.
At the last hearing, Carlisle explained the sentencing ranges in all five cases where Peacock faces up to 200 years in prison if he is convicted of all 12 charges. The sentences could run consecutively to each other since the alleged crimes took place on separate occasions.
Carlisle also sent the case to Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen to hold a settlement conference. The judge also set another status hearing in his court for Aug. 3.
Peacock is charged in one 2019 case with two counts of burglary and three counts of trafficking in stolen property. The burglary charge comes from a crime alleged to have taken place in September of 2018 in Bullhead City. The trafficking offense allegedly took place in September of 2018 in Fort Mohave.
In the other 2019 case, he is charged with trafficking in stolen property, which allegedly occurred April 2019 in Bullhead City.
Peacock is charged in three 2020 cases of crimes including forgery and misdemeanor theft in one case, organized retail theft in another and trafficking in stolen property and two counts of organized retail theft in a third case.
