BULLHEAD CITY — A man was injured and a dog killed Monday evening in a residential fire in the 400 block of Fox Drive.
At 7:52 p.m., Bullhead City firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire, Bullhead City Fire Department spokeswoman Lori Viles said.
She said firefighters arrived at the single-family home to find it half ablaze.
Crews confirmed that all occupants had evacuated the home, Viles said, and noted that one of the occupants had suffered a burn to his forearm. He was treated on the scene by medics and declined transport to a hospital.
Neither of the other two occupants was injured.
Firefighters made entry to attack the blaze from the interior, fighting the fire on two fronts.
Once the fire was declared under control, Viles said, crews began a search of the residence, finding the homeowner’s dog inside.
Viles said the home sustained heavy damage.
Fire investigators were called to the scene and Mohave Electric Cooperative was contacted regarding a downed power line that was arcing in the backyard.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.