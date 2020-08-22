BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man seriously hurt in a collision of two motorcycles earlier this month died Friday from his injuries.
Tyer Joseph Dyer, 22, died Friday at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.
According to police reports, Dyer and a friend were riding motorcycles around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 when they crashed in the vicinity of Riverview and Montecito drives. Dyer was flown to University Medical Center while the other operator, whose identity has not been made public, was treated and released at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
The accident remains under investigation although police reports indicate that speed and alcohol “appear to be contributing factors in the collision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.