KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday on charges stemming from the shooting death of an elderly woman.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Chester Grant Pollard-Espinoza, 24, on one count of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.
Pollard-Espinoza is expected to be arraigned next Thursday at the county jail before court commissioner Megan McCoy. His case then will be heard by Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
On Aug. 30, Bullhead City police were called to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center after Katherine Louise Humula, 67, was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where she died later that night.
Pollard-Espinoza had been living with his grandmother and her best friend, Humula, at their Zircon Avenue home in Bullhead City. Pollard-Espinoza considered the victim as his aunt, Bullhead City police reported.
Pollard-Espinoza reportedly believed that the victim was “evil” so he allegedly shot her in the legs and torso. When Humula tried to flee in her car, she was shot in the head while in her car. The grandmother drove Humula to WARMC, police reported.
