LAKE HAVASU CITY — One man was killed and another critically injured when two boats collided at Lake Havasu.
Public safety officials from Lake Havasu City and Mohave County responded to the incident in the area of Site 6 at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Multiple callers advised that two boats had collided and multiple victims were in the water,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. She said a large debris field was discovered at the accident scene.
“A male victim was found in the debris and pulled from the water by boating deputies,” Mortensen said. “It was also learned that a second male victim had already been pulled from the water by a good Samaritan.”
The man pulled from the water by deputies was dead at the scene and has been identified as Richard Keith Williams, 66, of Phoenix. The second victim, whose identity hasn’t been made public, was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
“It was determined that a 1996 15-foot Bayliner boat occupied by two males was traveling southeast on Lake Havasu near Site 6 when it struck a 1994 22-foot Larson boat which was traveling north,” Mortensen said. “Both boats struck each other nearly head on at approximately 40 mph.”
Those aboard the Larson watercraft were not injured while the victims were on the Bayliner.
“Alcohol and drugs are possibly a factor, along with speed and lighting conditions,” Mortensen said.
The accident remains under investigation.
