KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man, charged along with his wife of mail theft, pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Bobby Lee Pup Deboard, 35, pleaded guilty to forgery in one 2019 case and criminal trespassing in a second 2019 case. He also admitted to having two prior felony convictions.
Deboard also admitted violating his probation in a 2016 case by committing forgery. The probation violation hearing was handled by the state attorney general’s office.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle will sentence Deboard from 2.25 years to 10.25 years in prison. The judge will sentence Deboard on Dec. 6.
At a previous hearing, Deboard pleaded guilty but Carlisle withdrew the plea agreement after Deboard continued to maintain his innocence in the two charges.
Deboard’s wife and codefendant, Ginger Lynn Deboard, 32, pleaded guilty in August to fraud and also admitted violating probation from a 2016 case. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The Deboards turned themselves in to police in January for allegedly committing mail theft, altering and cashing stolen checks, passing counterfeit money and making fake driver licenses.
The couple reportedly altered checks stolen from mail box clusters in Bullhead City and Laughlin. The checks were deposited into at least three different bank accounts that were then closed when the money was drained.
A Bullhead City resident reported to police in September 2018 that suspects stole his mail, which contained a check. The check was altered and made payable to Ginger Deboard, according to police.
A Laughlin man reported his mail was stolen in November 2018 and three of his checks were altered and also deposited in Ginger Deboard’s bank account.
Police officers searched the suspects’ home and found numerous stolen checks, counterfeit money and driver licenses with the couple’s pictures.
Surveillance video showed the couple entering the banks when transactions occurred on the accounts. The Deboards’ fingerprints were lifted from the stolen checks and ID cards found in a warehouse they used in their operation.
