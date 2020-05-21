KINGMAN — One of three charged in connection of the theft of utility vehicles from Mohave High School pleaded guilty Thursday.
Bryan Thomas Casto, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicle theft. Other charges, including trafficking in stolen property, two counts of burglary and possession of narcotic drugs, were dismissed. He is being held in custody on a $25,000 bond.
Under the plea agreement, Casto will be sentenced to supervised probation with the possibility of up to one year in jail or to prison for up to five years. Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle will sentence Casto on June 22.
Codefendant Joseph Dean Davis, 25, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of vehicle theft and trafficking in stolen property. He is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Codefendant Torin Alan Braswell, 22, also is charged with two counts of vehicle theft, trafficking in stolen property and burglary. He is being held in jail on a $5,000 bond.
Mohave High School reported a burglary April 3 at a bus barn. The school, part of the Colorado River Union High School District, said a John Deere Gator and several tools had been stolen. It does not appear forced entry was made.
On April 7, the school reported another break-in where chains were cut to the school’s entrance and another Gator and a John Deere club car were stolen.
Casto and Davis were allegedly involved in both burglaries while Braswell was charged with the alleged involvement in the April 7 burglary.
The three suspects were seen on a surveillance allegedly stealing the vehicles round 4:30 a.m. on April 7. Several hours later, a Fort Mojave Tribal Police officer saw the suspects driving the club car in Mohave Valley. Casto was allegedly found with a usable amount of heroin in his pocket, police reported.
The club car and one of the Gators have been recovered. The total value of the three UTVs is about $25,000.
