KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge withdrew a plea agreement Wednesday for a Bullhead City man charged with fraud and forgery, the day before his wife was sentenced to prison for the same charges.
Bobby Lee Pup Deboard, 35, had pleaded guilty to fraud in one 2019 case and criminal trespassing in a second 2019 case. He also admitted to violating his probation in a 2016 case by committing the fraud case.
Deboard would have been sentenced from three to 141⁄2 years in prison. But when Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle asked if Deboard admitted to the crimes, Deboard continued to maintain his innocence in the two charges. The judge previously told the couple they would face centuries in prison if convicted at trial of all the charges.
Carlisle then tossed the plea agreement and affirmed the trial date in the fraud case for Dec. 16. He also set a status hearing in the other case to Nov. 20. The probation violation hearing, which to be handled by the state attorney general’s office, was set for Dec. 18.
Deboard’s wife and codefendant, Ginger Lynn Deboard, 32, pleaded guilty in August to one count of fraud and also admitted to violating probation from a 2016 case. She was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert echoed Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jeff Haws’ argument that he never seen so many aggravating factors in Ginger Deboard’s case. The judge said she and her husband left a wake of victims, most of them retirees and that she was a danger to the community.
Ginger Deboard’s attorney, Greg Pridham, argued that her relapse into drugs was a mitigating factor and asked for a five-year prison sentence. The defendant said she was ashamed of her behavior and that she lost everything by using drugs.
The Deboards turned themselves into police in January for allegedly committing mail theft, altering and cashing stolen checks, passing counterfeit money and making fake driver licenses.
The couple reportedly altered checks stolen from mail box clusters in Bullhead City and Laughlin. The checks were deposited into at least three bank accounts that were closed when the money was drained.
A Bullhead City resident reported to police in September 2018 that suspects stole his mail, which contained a check. The check was altered to $800 and payable to Ginger Deboard, according to police.
In November 2018, a Laughlin man reported his mail was stolen and three of his checks were altered and deposited in Ginger Deboard’s bank account.
Police officers searched the suspects’ home and found numerous stolen checks, counterfeit money and driver licenses with the couple’s pictures.
Surveillance video showed the couple entering the banks when transactions occurred on the accounts. Deboards’ fingerprints were lifted from the stolen checks and ID cards found in a warehouse they used in their operation.
