KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was released from the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman on Monday after he was sentenced for a robbery in a grocery store parking lot.
Steven Picard, 29, was convicted of theft in a plea agreement dismissing a robbery charge.
Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Picard confronted a customer outside Smith’s Food & Drug on Lakeside Drive on March 31. She said Picard fled after struggling to gain control of the man’s wallet from his pants pocket.
The victim was not injured during the encounter.
Picard’s attorney arranged for his surrender five days after the robbery when residents recognized him from surveillance video images distributed in social media and area news outlets.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered a 92-day jail sentence Monday, crediting Picard for the 92 days he already had spent in custody.
Carlisle placed Picard on supervised probation for three years and directed him to perform 120 hours of community work service.
Defense attorney Ken Sondgeroth said Picard will spend time on probation seeking treatment for drug addiction issues.
