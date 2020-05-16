KINGMAN — The Kingman Police Department has identified the victim and released more details of Wednesday’s deadly Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting incident.
The KPD is conducting an outside, independent investigation of the incident, common practice in officer-involve shootings.
Kingman Police spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki identified the deceased as Buddy Dale Lott, 50, Kingman. She said the Mohave County Medical Examiner determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sochocki said the fatal gunshot occurred about 12:30 p.m. in north Kingman. She said the incident evolved from earlier in the day when a Department of Public Safety officer tried to conduct a traffic stop.
Sochocki said the driver of the Suburban refused to pull over. She said a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy later spotted the suspect vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.
“At one point the suspect driver stopped and exited the vehicle armed with a handgun. The driver refused the deputy’s commands and allegedly pointed the handgun at the deputy,” Sochocki said. She said the man, later identified as Lott, kept walking through the neighborhood.
“Witnesses reported seeing the suspect holding the gun to his own head,” Sochocki said. “A second deputy attempted to confront the suspect in the area of Shaeffer Avenue and Norrie Drive. At this point the suspect allegedly pointed the handgun at the deputy.”
Sochocki said the deputy opened fire, striking Lott several times. Lott continued fleeing on foot before he was found dead a short distance away.
Initial observation that the suspect may have shot himself after he was shot by the deputy was confirmed through autopsy. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, standard procedure, pending the outcome of the shooting investigation.
