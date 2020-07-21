BULLHEAD CITY — One man is dead and another man was interviewed by police after an argument led to a shooting in a Bullhead City neighborhood.
Bullhead City Police said the investigation is continuing into the confrontation in the 600 block of Mead Lane around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began as a verbal argument, escalated into a physical altercation and ended with the death of a 45-year-old man. The police department did not disclose his identity.
Fromelt said that all other involved parties — including the suspected gunman and others who may have been witnesses — were taken to the Bullhead City Police Department and were interviewed.
No additional information was available Tuesday night.
