KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was injured when struck by a hammer during an early Monday assault. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the 53-year-old victim is being treated for his injuries at a hospital in Las Vegas.
Fromelt said the 2 a.m. assault occurred at a home in the 200 block of Balboa Drive. She said it was reported that the victim had been in an altercation with his roommate, Daniel Dean Bowersox, 36.
Fromelt said Bowersox is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information on Bowersox’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 and ask to speak with detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.