KINGMAN — Officers used non-lethal means to arrest a combative man accused of an attempted homicide in Lake Havasu City. An anonymous tip Friday afternoon put authorities on the trail of Gary Edwin Pappilli, 63.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies, detectives and police located Pappilli’s vehicle before trying to make contact with occupants of a home in the 3500 block of Grelle Street.
“Pappilli began yelling at the officers from inside the home, threatening that he had bombs and would blow the house up,” Mortensen said. “Deputies began making announcements over their onboard PA systems for Pappilli to exit the residence and MCSO SWAT was activated and called to the scene.”
Mortensen said a woman was released before smoke was seen at 4:30 p.m. after Pappilli allegedly tried to set the home on fire.
“Pappilli then exited the front door of the residence carrying a large wooden stick and charged toward deputies, also throwing a glass bottle and rocks in their direction. Non-lethal rounds were fired towards Pappilli, however the rounds were ineffective,” Mortensen said. She said Pappilli continued to charge but was detained when a Taser was deployed.
Pappilli was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered during the ordeal. He was wanted for the Sept. 3 stabbing of a 77-year-old man during an altercation in the 2000 block of Quartzite Place in Lake Havasu.
Pappilli faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.