MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection with threats to harm others and himself.
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities are looking for Cameron Michael Anderson, 24, of Mohave Valley. He is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds,with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or at 800-522-4312. The reference is DR#20-027859.
The investigation stems from an incident Tuesday afternoon. At round 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in the 5600 block of Ruby Street in Fort Mohave. The initial caller advised that Anderson had threatened to kill three occupants of the residence with a rifle; the caller advised that Anderson said he was going to kill everyone and then himself. Victims at the scene told authorities that Anderson was waving the gun around and at one point, pointed it at his own chin.
By the time deputies arrived, the three occupants of the home were in front of the residence and told deputies that Anderson had fled out the back door. Deputies conducted a safety sweep of the residence and did not find Anderson. Instead, they found a suspicious object and requested the assistance of the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s bomb squad. The item was recovered, removed from the residence and was confirmed to be a military-grade training device. No one was injured.
The sheriff’s office said there is no active warrant for Anderson at this time but that probable cause exists to detain him for questioning.
