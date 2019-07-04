KINGMAN — A severely disabled Mohave Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the shooting death of his girlfriend of eight years.
There is no dispute that 29-year-old James Manker killed 56-year-old Tina Stimmell, but Manker told the court that he had difficulty pleading guilty to second-degree murder for what he believes was a mercy killing.
“So much of me wants to plead not guilty because I don’t feel like it was murder. It was assisted suicide,” said Manker, who maintained Stimmell was suffering from stage 4 kidney failure. “I put her out of her misery as I see it. I put her out of her pain.”
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on Jan. 29 to the home that Manker and Stimmell shared in the 9900 block of S. Needles Drive in Mohave Valley. A probable cause statement indicated that Manker’s speech was slurred when he called dispatch to report that he had taken medication and drank vodka after killing Stimmell.
Deputies found Stimmell dead in a reclining chair in the living room. Manker admitted placing a pillow to her head while she slept before firing three rounds from a .38 Special.
Deputies located the shot-singed pillow and the bullet casings at the crime scene, and the gun in a bedroom.
Defense attorney Robin Puchek asked Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to take notice as the barely ambulatory defendant, with use of a walker, struggled across the court room. Puchek said Manker suffered traumatic brain injury and physical disability in a traffic accident about a decade ago.
Carlisle granted Puchek’s request that Manker undergo a mental health evaluation so the court can be better informed of his psychological and physical condition before an Aug. 16 sentencing hearing. There is a punishment window of 10 to 16 years in prison under terms of the plea agreement.
