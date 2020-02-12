BULLHEAD CITY — People interested in running for local and area elected offices have less than two months to qualify for inclusion as a candidate on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot.
Three-term City Council Member Sheila Shutts hasn’t taken out papers required to run for a fourth term, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
Council Member Tami Ring previously said she won’t be seeking a third term.
There are 11 people — including council incumbents Kathy Bruck and Mark Clark — who have obtained documents to run for the four council seats in the Aug. 4 primary.
Here are the people not on the council who have obtained such papers:
- Dan Alfonzo
- Norma Brummett
- Linda Cavanaugh
- Eva Corbett
- Ashley Gerich
- Rob Hanson
- Catherine Reres-Kanelos
- Gerald Ross.
Grace Hecht, who also obtained documents, announced she wouldn’t be running after all.
Among those potential candidates’ papers is the petition requiring 307 signatures by Bullhead City residents who qualify as electors — which means their registration status is active. Candidates can turn in no more than 614 signatures on those petitions.
Voters may sign as many as four nomination petitions for council candidates — the number of seats up for election.
Candidates aren’t officially in the running for the council until they have turned in all of their paperwork and petitions.
All of these open council seats have four-year terms ending in November of 2024.
According to the City Clerk’s office, candidates for city office must meet the following qualifications: Be at least 18 years old at the time of filing nomination papers; be a qualified elector of the City of Bullhead City — a
person who lives in Bullhead City and is a registered voter — at the time of filing nomination papers; have resided in the City of Bullhead City for at least one year as of Aug. 4, 2020 — the date of the primary election; be current and paid in full on any campaign finance violation fines, penalties or judgments.
If necessary, there will be a runoff Nov. 4 as part of the general election.
The first day for candidates to return nomination papers is March 9. The last day to file nomination papers is April 6.
For details and to obtain necessary paperwork to run for the council, contact the City Clerk Office at 928-763-9400.
MCC BOARD OF GOVERNORS
There are two openings on the five-member Mohave Community College Board of Governors. Only two people have declared their intention to run, according to the Mohave County Elections Office.
- District 2 board member Julie Bare hasn’t taken out candidacy papers at this point. Royanne Ortiz, of Bullhead City, has done so.
- District 5 board member Judy Selberg has obtained her documents to run for reelection.
The MCC offices are considered nonpartisan and will be on the Nov. 4 general election ballot along with school district board and Title 48 Special District seats.
People interested in running for the MCC Board of Governors and any school district board openings are asked to contact the Mohave County School Superintendent’s office at 928-753-0747 for information about filing.
To find out more about other area elections occurring in 2020, contact the district with which the office is associated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.