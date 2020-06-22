BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions, like everyone else, is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the coalition of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of Tri-state residents still is trying to have a positive impact by bring attention to the dangers of fentanyl, a powerful narcotic that is highly addictive and can be deadly.
The coalition has shared an informational graphic from the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area regarding fentanyl.
“Misinformation and inconsistent recommendations regarding fentanyl have resulted in confusion,” MAPPED said in a news release. “The abuse of drugs containing fentanyl is killing Arizonans. Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in Arizona, from 2018 to 2019 counterfeit pill seizures with fentanyl increased 490%. AZ HIDTA advises we can help combat the opioid public health crisis and save lives. If you have any questions or comments regarding fentanyl, please contact the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area at omi@azhidta.org.”
Fentanyl, is a synthetic opiate that is 50 times more potent than heroin and responsible for the largest spike in opioid-related deaths and overdoses. While legally manufactured in the United States to treat severe pain, illicit forms of the drug — originating in China and India and often shipped through Canada and Mexico as well as directly to the U.S. — have caused a significant increase in deaths.
Fake prescriptions also have been used to procure the drug.
The drug is so dangerous and potent that merely coming into skin contact with it is enough to possibly require immediate medical assistance or hospitalization. Many law enforcement officers and paramedics now carry doses of NARCAN and are routinely trained in how to administer the nasal spray.
Fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled if it becomes airborne, putting responders — and even police dogs — in danger.
For those who come into contact with fentanyl, the onset of adverse health effects is rapid and profound. Symptoms, such as disorientation, coughing, sedation and cardiac arrest, can occur within seconds after exposure. Since one wrong move could be deadly, law enforcement agencies are now instructing officers to wear gloves and masks when handling any type of substance to protect their skin and lungs. After interception, they’re advised to bring the evidence directly to a drug lab without stopping to field-test it.
MAPPED, unable to hold in-person meetings during the COVID-019 pandemic, wants to invite anyone interested in making a difference in the community to attend its monthly meetings via Zoom, usually held the first Thursday each month at 9 a.m. MAPPED’s mission as a coalition is to empower the community in healthy decision that impact substance abuse and other destructive behaviors.
MAPPED hosts annual events and would value the public’s participation and/or support. Some of the annual events include Recovery in the Park, a day to honor those who have changed their lives and found a new found freedom from drugs, alcohol abuse and mental illness; Walk Away from Drugs, a Red Ribbon Week activity calling on citizens to show support for a drug-free state by wearing red and participating in the walk or 5K run; and the Prescription Drug Take Back Days and help promoting medication disposal all year at local police departments.
If you have questions regarding MAPPED, contact MAPPED Director Karole Finkelstein at 928-219-2582, or by email at mapped2014@yahoo.com. Everyone is welcome to join the coalition, Finkelstein said.
