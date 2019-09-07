KINGMAN — The murder case for a Bullhead City woman charged in a January 2018 double murder has been reassigned to another judge with a March trial date and other court proceedings postponed indefinitely.
Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of abandonment of a dead body in the January 2018 deaths of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City. She is being held on a $5 million bond.
Because some of the criminal cases have been reassigned to a fourth Superior Court judge, Bencheqroun’s murder case has been reassigned to Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho. A status hearing was set for Thursday before Camacho.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert vacated Bencheqroun’s trial that had been set for March 3 as well as a pre-trial hearing that had been set for Feb. 18 and a status hearing set for Dec. 9 of this year.
Bencheqroun’s remaining codefendant, Robin Denise Reid, 50, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe’s court.
Lucas Wayne Shankles, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and was sentenced to 121/2 years in prison. Jose Eduardo Vizcara, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two kidnapping charges and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Francisco Javier Romero Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in December to murder and kidnapping and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for the murder charge and an additional 15 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the defendants allegedly tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house, then drove them at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero shot Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.