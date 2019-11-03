BULLHEAD CITY — Cole and Sierra Stewart are instructors at Mohave Community College, they’re husband and wife, and doctoral candidates.
Together, they strive to make sure that their students leave class knowing what they need to know to keep pursuing a degree in psychology.
For students who aren’t thinking of careers in psychology, the husband-and-wife team seeks to make sure they understand how psychology is part of their everyday lives.
Although some married couples may not see working alongside each other every day as appealing, the Stewarts find it beneficial.
“We really complement each other, especially in terms of our workflow,” Cole Stewart said “There are things that she is absolutely amazing at, like designing a lot of the assignments. The lesson plans that she creates meet the needs of all of our learners.”
Together, they help each other out, with each complementing the strengths of the other.
Sierra Stewart said her husband brings to the table his education background, and she brings her background in psychology.
“I think we really have this good yin and yang balance going on,” she said. “We’re really fortunate and lucky to not only work together but grow professionally together.”
Cole Stewart is the college psychology program’s lead faculty member and primarily teaches at the Bullhead City campus. Sierra Stewart is a psychology instructor at the Neal Campus-Kingman. They said they are planning to soon offer on-ground psychology courses at the Lake Havasu City campus.
Together, they teach various courses, including introduction to psychology, human sexuality, abnormal psychology, behavioral statistics and introduction to personality. A student completing all the required course work will earn an associate degree in social and behavioral science.
They arrange class discussion topics so students can find how the relationship between psychology and everyday life intertwines. Cole Stewart said some of the topics in class may not relate to the career fields students will enter, but can help them in life.
One of greatest components of the social and behavioral science degree pathway is the externship opportunity students have with Southwest Behavioral Health. Cole Stewart said he hopes the program develops to the point that students are able to get field experience.
As for how the couple met, “that was through mutual friends in college,” said Sierra Stewart.
While Cole was attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and Sierra was at the University of Arizona in Tucson, they made the long-distance relationship work.
“We would meet somewhere in the middle — north of Phoenix — and were able to hang out,” Cole Stewart said.
After graduating, they moved to Hawaii, where Cole Stewart once lived growing up, to obtain their master’s degrees.
Sierra Stewart said her interest in psychology started in high school when a teacher “made it seem so interesting.”
Cole Stewart said that Sierra is a big part of the reason he chose a career in the field.
“I really didn’t think it was for me,” he said. “But the more we talked, and having her by my side, I eventually realized I do like it and we both like helping people.”
More information about MCC college psychology courses is available online or at 866-664-2832.
