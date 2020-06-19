LAUGHLIN — Nevada casinos are now requiring gamblers and spectators to wear protective face coverings at table games that have no barriers.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday updated its health and safety policy required for the reopening of casinos, tightening rules for gamblers sitting down to play.
Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan said board agents observed rapidly declining usage of masks in casinos and that the three-member board collectively agreed to issue the new order.
“In the first week (after the June 4 reopening of casinos), we wanted to take an approach of communicating and encouraging compliance and talk to licensees about what our expectations were, but in the second week, it became abundantly clear based on our agents’ observations that patrons’ usage of masks was significantly declining,” Morgan said. The new rules are effective immediately.
“Licensees must require patrons to wear face coverings at table and card games if there is no barrier, partition or shield between the dealer and each player,” the new guidance said. “This requirement applies to table and card game players, spectators and any other person within 6 feet of any table or card game.”
The new rules apply to players of all table games. All casino employees have been required to wear facial protection since the reopening.
Masks aren’t required of slot machine playing patrons, however casinos are required to offer them to customers and to encourage their use.
“When you have a dealer that’s standing in front of up to five people and there are significant others behind them and then there are people watching for an hour at a time, it was concerning, not only for me but other board members as well,” Morgan said. Morgan noted that while most casino workers have the ability to move around their properties, dealers are confined to their table location for long periods of time.
Morgan said “We were at least able to agree that face coverings (were needed) at table games, if there’s not going to be Plexiglas or any other kind of barrier,” adding, “The lack of individual patron responsibility is disappointing to say the least, so we have to do at least what we can to ensure that the gaming employees have some protection as well.”
Many gaming properties across the state already have Plexiglas barriers between players and dealers installed as well as between slot machines in many locations.
Fermin Leguen, the lead adviser on COVID-19 for the Southern Nevada Health District, issued a statement Monday morning encouraging the use of facial coverings. He owners and businesspeople in Nevada “have a moral obligation to protect this community.”
“Unfortunately, as more businesses are opening and people are beginning to resume their normal activities, it is easy to forget that we are still responding to a pandemic and precautions need to be taken,” Leguen said. “Many businesses have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of their employees and their guests. While some of these measures have been mandated many of them have been voluntary and go beyond what is required.”
Other precautions in place at casinos include seating limits at tables, with three players at blackjack, four at roulette and poker and six at craps.
Nevada health officials have reported more than 12,000 cases of COVID-19 and 475 deaths from the disease.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.
