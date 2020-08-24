FORT MOHAVE — A landmark in the community is undergoing a complete renovation of its facade.
The Mattressland and Furniture building at 4575 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave has begun a much-needed facelift.
“We’re moving ahead with it,” said owner Mike Merrigan. “We’re excited. It’s something I put off a long time, but during this time of year it’s our slowest period, so it’s a good time to do it.”
The building, which was the home of the Desert Lanes Bowling Alley until Joey, Mike and Deano Merrigan began leasing it in 2011 to house Mattressland and Furniture, will undergo a complete redo of the facade, complete with engineered wood siding, metal siding, three colors of new stucco and LED accent lighting.
The changes not only will beautify the building but are designed to help educate the community on exactly who they are. For many community members, they believe that it’s simply a mattress warehouse, but Mike Merrigan said he wants the public to know that it’s not.
“That’s another reason why we did the LED sign, too,” said Merrigan. “We just want to let everyone know we are a full-fledged furniture store. We’ve been hugely successful thanks to our community, so we definitely want to thank them.”
Merrigan, a big proponent of buying local, used Selberg Associates for the design and Precise Builders is doing the renovations.
“I’ve been in town a long time and the community has always treated us well,” said the Mohave High School graduate. “We think it’s important to shop local and I’d just like to thank everyone for supporting us through the years.”
The 20,000-square-foot facility was purchased by the Merrigans a couple of years ago after being leased since 2011. The owners are hoping the process, which started three weeks ago, will run about three months total.
During construction, Mattressland and Furniture will maintain its regular hours and will not close. Additionally, it is featuring construction sales which will have different items on sale every week.
