LAKE HAVASU CITY — Jennifer Jaimes Gomez is a first-generation college student and the fourth of her sisters to attend Mohave Community College.
Gomez is an elementary education major and will transfer to Arizona State University in Lake Havasu City to pursue her bachelor’s degree in education.
During her time at MCC, she has been an extraordinary student, so much so, that she has been awarded the 2020 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award. Receiving this award means that Gomez will earn $10,000 cash for her to put toward anything she wants.
“I’m truly humbled to be a recipient of this award. I know that there are so many hard-working and deserving students so it couldn’t have been an easy decision,” Gomez said.
Gomez said she will put the money toward her finances while attending ASU in Lake Havasu.
Her sisters always have been her number one fans and she said they couldn’t believe that she had won when Gomez told them the news. Gomez said they always prank each other, so when she told them she was the winner for the award they didn’t believe her until they read the message.
She will be recognized during the awards announcement portion of the virtual 2020 MCC Graduates Recognition Ceremony, which premieres on the college Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/MohaveCC) and YouTube Channel (www.YouTube.com/MohaveCCVideos) at 3 p.m. Friday.
While attending MCC, Gomez was an active member of Student Activities Council and Phi Theta Kappa. During her last year she was SAC president and PTK-Bullhead City campus chapter public relations officer.
This year she was honored in becoming a 2020 All Arizona Academic Team member.
While attending MCC, Gomez said she has received immeasurable support from faculty and staff, and has learned new qualities that she will carry into the next chapter in her life.
“During my time at MCC, I have been very fortunate to receive countless support from faculty and staff. I could name countless individuals who have been by my side cheering me on and supporting me to be a better person and student,” Gomez said.
Gomez said she would like to thank MCC Accreditation Liaison/Compliance Officer Danette Bristle and instructor Teresa Thurman for being by her side throughout her time at MCC.
Attending college, Gomez said she learned what it means to be a true leader by learning from other peers and mentors.
“I saw leadership through a new lens when I saw students use their voice to uplift and encourage other students who were stressed and tired. I saw leadership in the helping hands that immediately offered their time when there were few volunteers for events. I saw leadership in the mentors that guided students to not fear standing up for what they believe in,” she said. “Most importantly, I learned that leadership is not a position or a title. Leadership is the collection of actions that each individual takes to make this world a better place.”
Gomez said she decided to pursue a career in education because she would like to be the next teacher to influence future generations. For her, becoming an educator means being a mentor, a friend, a support system and a student’s number one fan, she said.
“For many students, teachers provide their second home. A safe space for students to be their true selves. I want to teach to inspire and motivate a future generation of learners that believe in themselves and their ability to enable change,” Gomez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.