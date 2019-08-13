BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County high school students again will have the opportunity to take college courses on their own campuses at no charge.
The Mohave Community College Board of Governors voted Friday to approve intergovernmental agreements with several school districts and charter schools concerning the dual enrollment courses.
Dual enrollment provides qualified high school students with the opportunity to attend college-level courses and accounted for 7,500 credit hours in the 2018-2019 academic year.
The courses being offered this year include introduction to business and entrepreneurship, general chemistry with lab, and English composition I and II.
The agreements call for additional courses to be added throughout the year by mutual agreement of both entities.
Also at the meeting, the board received an update on the replacement and refinishing of parking lots and access roads on the Kingman campus.
The project was expected to be completed and accessible prior to the faculty returning from summer break.
Other summer projects included a major refresh of the 600 Building on the Bullhead City campus, the addition of new furniture and updated technology at the nursing space in Lake Havasu City, and an upgrade of lighting, carpet, furniture and technology in the 500 Building in Kingman.
Sonni Marbury, MCC’s dean of business services, told board members that the college has been notified by the federal Bureau of Land Management that action is desired on a parcel in the Arizona Strip on which it has a temporary land use permit. For the college to attain “lease” status, she said, an environmental assessment study would have to be performed and submitted to the bureau. Quotes for the study range from $3,000 to $7,000, Marbury said.
Board members were asked to send any questions they have to MCC President Stacy Klippenstein, so that college leaders can prepare to decide whether MCC’s long-term needs make it necessary to hold onto the property.
