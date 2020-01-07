BULLHEAD CITY — Preparing healthy meals can be easy and tasty as students will discover when they enroll in one of new community education cooking classes offered at Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City campus.
“This is a new hands-on cooking series,” said Andrea Moran, MCC’s corporate/community education coordinator at the Bullhead City campus. “Our resident faculty chef, Alana Johnson, is going to be teaching the next class session beginning on Saturday, Jan. 11, and continuing until Saturday, Feb. 8 (9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.). She’s really known for the good things she’s doing for the college.
“MCC’s never had anything on the non-credit side, so this is brand new. Each student gets a hat and apron branded with MCC’s Hands-On cooking series logo.”
The first session includes cooking techniques for healthy cooking in fun and delicious recipes. Some of the dishes include carrot taco shells with vegan taco meat, tangerine and jicama salad, fresh tomato soup, creamy tomato and roasted vegetable risotto, cauliflower tots, cashew cheesecake and healthy candies.
Youngsters ages 12-14 also are welcome to join the class; however, parents are required to attend the class with them. Ages 15-17 require only parental consent.
“Parents can bring young people to class or they can come to them together,” Moran said. “It’s a great class to do together. If they learn some new skills, they could cook for their parents or themselves. It gives them life skills.”
Tuition for the six-week session is $179.
The second session is Hands-On Cooking Italian Food from Saturday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, March 28, followed by Hands-On Cooking Spring Delights, Saturday, April 4 through Saturday, May 2. All sessions are from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and take place in the culinary kitchen in the 200 Building.
Moran said the community education class catalogue is filled with a large variety of classes to appeal to a wide variety of interests and hobbies.
Artists can choose from a variety of options — from ceramics to the popular water color class.
“We have brought back the beginning lapidary class, which has been gone for over a year,” she added. “We found a new instructor so we’re glad to be able to offer that one again. Metal smithing is very popular here.
“We also have a craft exploration class series, like the cooking. There are 10 weeks of crafting projects, which we’ve done before. We’re offering them again because they went over so well,” she said. “People can choose particular projects or bundle them and do them all for a 25% discount. Some projects are ballcap beauties where students design their own hats, design their own T-shirts or paint silk scarves.
“They’re doing some wonderful things in these classes, so don’t be afraid to try something new,” she said. “These classes are great ways to meet people, have fun and they are enriching. Our tagline is ‘where learning never ends.’ ”
Register for classes at the Bullhead City Campus, 3400 Highway 95, or go to the website, https://ce.mohave.edu/.
