BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College students begin spring break Monday. Because of the conoravirus pandemic, it will be at least a two-week vacation from classes.
The MCC Governing Board announced Friday that classes are scheduled to resume March 30 — instead of March 23. Public events on college campuses have been suspended until April 3, “at which time the college will reevaluate the possibility of continuing with scheduled events.”
Among events MCC has postponed — or canceled — is the March 26 MCC ConCom, an event designed to help connect the college with the community it serves.
While MCC has delayed the resumption of classes, the Colorado River Union High School District and Bullhead City Elementary School District both are scheduled to resume classes on Monday. Both districts were out on spring break last week.
“As previously indicated, school will resume Monday, March 16, following spring break,” said a letter on the Colorado River Schools website, www.crsk12.org, from both CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora and BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart addressed to “parents. students, faculty and staff.”
“This decision was not made lightly, but comes after frequent communication and consultation with the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the Arizona Department of Health
Services and the Arizona Department of Education regarding the current strain of coronavirus, or COVID-19. MCDPH and ADHS are in close touch with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the public health agencies bordering our school districts in Clark and San Bernardino counties. Their messages remain clear: while emergencies have been declared to release funds, and common-sense precautions need to be taken, the sky is not falling. As educators, we are determined to deal in facts, not fear.”
Flora and Stewart both were involved in a recent statewide briefing from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Supt. of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman as well as Cara Christ, executive director of ADHS.
“Dr. Christ shared with school leaders that school closures could potentially lead to an increase in community spread if students were to be placed in a different congregate area outside of their regular communities for childcare purposes,” the letter stated. “Importantly, when community spread is minimal, keeping our schools open also provides children with a regular routine that helps reduce panic and fear in the midst of tense times. The CDC and state have not advised closing public schools that are not in COVID-19 ‘hot zones.’ There may be some extracurricular activities that will be cancelled, either by other schools or organizations.
“Right now, actual and possible community spread in our area are being monitored by MCDPH and are considered minimal, unlike other areas where schools have closed in Arizona and elsewhere. As of this posting, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mohave County being reviewed by the CDC or other public health agencies; there is one individual returning from a quarantined cruise ship who is being monitored in self-quarantine.”
Christ said that determination could change.
“We realize that school closures are an important tool for the mitigation of infection diseases, and there may come a time when that recommendation is made for Arizona,” she said.
Locally, students who have a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher are advised to remain home. Students exhibiting common symptoms, such as being very tired, lacking an appetite, having a cough that cannot be controlled, having moderate to severe headaches, body aches or earaches, or exhibiting a sore throat also are advised to remain at home.
“Our districts and schools are monitoring student reported illness closely, and we are asking parents and guardians to share if their student is presenting with a cold, flu, fever, or respiratory condition when leaving a message or calling in an absence,” the letter from Flora and Stewart said.
They also advised parents, students and staff to avoid escalating the panic.
“Please squelch rumors and don’t inflame the situation,” the letter said. “Just because a rumor is posted on social media doesn’t mean it’s true; it’s quite often the opposite.”
At least 15 districts in Arizona have announced either school closures or extended spring breaks, according to the Arizona Department of Education. There have been 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, five in Pinal County, four in Maricopa County, two in Pima County and one in Graham County.
Arizona’s three state universities — Arizona, Arizona State and Northern Arizona — have shifted to online classes
Nationally, at least 11 states have ordered schools to be closed next week. Only two, New Mexico and Washington, are west of the Rocky Mountains.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday said that Nevada schools will remain open; extra-curricular and interscholastic events have been suspended for the Clark County School District with many other Nevada districts following suit.
Schools in San Bernardino County also are expected to be open on Monday, although several of California’s largest districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — do not plan to hold classes this week.
In announcing the decision to extend spring break at MCC’s four campus, college President Stacy Klippenstein said, “There are no confirmed cases connected to the college, but following Gov. Ducey’s state of emergency declaration and the announcement of more confirmed cases in Arizona, the college is taking several proactive measures to help protect our students, employees and the communities we serve.”
The actions the college is taking are in line with the response from community colleges across the state to help prevent the spread of the virus. The college is following the steps described in its Pandemic Response Plan, which can be found online at Mohave.edu/CoronavirusUpdates.
Employees will continue to work their normal schedules during the extended student break. Faculty will establish online education courses in preparation of a possible escalation in coronavirus cases in Arizona and the Tri-state, which may force the college to limit on-campus classes.
The college is suspending all of its community education courses, non-credit courses, such as jewelry making and yoga, which are popular with senior citizens in Mohave County.
“Given the fact that seniors are in the highest risk group and have the highest mortality rate for the virus, we need to take this extra precaution,” said Klippenstein. “We will continually monitor the situation and reschedule the classes as soon as possible.”
People who pre-paid for courses that are to be canceled will receive their money back under the college refund policy.
MCC included recommendations, shared by the CDC and Mohave County Public Health Department, on stemming the spread of COVID-19.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
