BULLHEAD CITY — Today, the Mohave Community College Foundation begins its annual Holiday Sale.
This is the 20th year for the event, which is being held on the local campus at 3400 Highway 95, in Building 600.
“It’s getting bigger every year,” said Debbie Neitzke, holiday chairman for the foundation and its secretary.
Neitzke said the event continues to get bigger every year. There will be 33 local artists and craftspeople selling items this year.
Campus staff worries that all of the sellers won’t fit inside the building, but with proper planning and careful layout of tables everyone fits without being cramped.
Selling will go on from 2-6 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The foundation looks for interesting items and creators year-round, Neitzke said.
“It’s so we have a lot of different merchandise,” she said. “We’ve got it all.”
People interested in truly handmade items — especially gifts — can find a wide variety of items.
Ceramics, jewelry, crochet items, bath items and gift baskets only compose a short list.
“We look for high quality items,” she said. “We want to provide something different, something a lot of people haven’t seen before.”
The only items not on the list are foods. That’s one thing that sets this sale apart from others that go on before and during the holidays.
Another is that the sale starts earlier than usual. That’s because Thanksgiving is later in the month than usual. And so is the shopping period leading up to the December holidays.
The foundation sponsors the annual event. Part of sales proceeds go to scholarships for those who want to attend MCC.
While most of the items sold will bring 10% of proceeds for scholarships, the artist and craftspeople all donated special items for the foundation to sell. The makers won’t take any profit from these items so all proceeds from the sale of these specific objects will go toward scholarships, Neitzke said.
The foundation also will have a table at the sale where people interested in being on the foundation can learn more about what the nonprofit does.
She also thanked all of the individuals and businesses who have helped bring the event to the public as sponsors.
For details, contact Neitzke at dneitzke@gmail.com.
