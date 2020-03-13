BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College students will be out on spring break once classes end today at all campuses across the county.
MCC President Stacy Klippenstein wrote a letter to students, staff and others involved with the campuses, including the Bullhead City campus, to provide information about MCC’s preparation for an outbreak of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.
The college has a four-step pandemic response plan. MCC was operating at Stage 1 when Klippenstein wrote his letter, dated Tuesday. The level was raised to Stage 2 when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency.
The college announced no other changes in its response by the end of business on Thursday.
The plan and any other responses to the outbreak will be discussed by the Mohave Community College Board of Governors at today’s meeting at Lake Havasu City. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in Room 508 on the LHC campus. It also will be available via interactive television in Room 508 on the Bullhead City and Kingman campuses and in Room 403 in the North Mohave Campus in Colorado City.
The plan, according to Klippenstein, is to “assist the
college in maintaining essential functions and purposes as well as keep its constituents informed of college actions affecting them.”
* Stage 1 — CDC, state and local health departments issue warnings of impending threat of highly contagious or pandemic strains being in the United States and likely to spread to the Southwest. The college will communicate with the community about the illness in an accurate and timely fashion; monitor guidance of health organizations and the current state of county health; and, monitor and plan for absenteeism.’
* Stage 2 — A pandemic with severe health outcomes is present in Arizona and the Tri-state area, with press and public health reporting of widespread pandemic outbreaks in or near Arizona.
Stage 3 and Stage 4 have yet to be reached, but the MCC pandemic response plan prepares for a growing pandemic hitting locally.
* Stage 3 would be reached if pandemic cases are reported locally with a spike of infections among MCC employees or students. Thus far, there have been no cases confirmed in Mohave County; no MCC employees or students have been reported to have contracted the disease.
* Stage 4 would be reached if the number of local cases and the risk of further spreading and/or absenteeism threatens the “normal college business.”
Some of characteristics of an epidemic considered in developing this plan were noted within the document. It would be used in a time when an epidemic is rapidly spreading and the entire population is susceptible, health care resources strained, a wide-ranging medical supply shortage, and the need for “travel bans, school and business closings and cancellations of events could have a major impact on communities and citizens.”
If the disease appears in the community, the college will communicate ways to reduce the spread of the illness as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at least weekly until the risk is eliminated. This would be done in various ways, including posters and through social media.
MCC also will provide training and/or resources to students and employees on effective hand-washing, the best way to cover one’s coughs and sneezes, and how to clean frequently touched surfaces.
Not only will there be routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces by janitorial staff, disposable wipes will be provided so students, staff and community members can wipe down such items as keyboards, desks and remote controls.
It emphasizes that mitigation, such as “social distancing, increased hygiene, the vaccination of employees, and similar approaches, and outlines objectives and actions that students, their families, faculty, and staff can expect the college to take,” can allow MCC’s essential functions to be maintained during a pandemic outbreak.
“This is a fluid situation, changes may happen quickly, and we are positioned to make those quick decisions for the safety of our students and communities,” said James Jarman, MCC’s director of communications.
The plan keeps that potential fast pace in mind and could vary depending on conditions at any given MCC campus.
The full plan available at https://www.mohave.edu/about/safety/ by clicking on the red title “Pandemic Response Plan.”
The Colorado River Union High School District and Bullhead City Elementary District have both been on spring break this week. Classes are scheduled to resume for both districts on Monday.
The Clark County School District, which includes Laughlin, also is scheduled to conduct classes next week. However, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday the suspension of most interscholastic and extra-curricular activities, including athletics, until further notice.
The Mohave Valley Elementary School district begins its spring break next week.
