BULLHEAD CITY — About 100 business, industry, government and education leaders from throughout the Tri-state participated in the Mohave Community College Future Summit last week.
The summit was held at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and is part of the college strategic planning process.
“I would really like to thank everyone for being here,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein. “It’s great to see so many community leaders here to help shape the college strategic plan, so we can ensure world class education and services for students and our communities in the years to come.”
Among those in attendance were Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter, Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
“I’m happy to support Mohave Community College and its forward thinking strategic planning process,” Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter tweeted after the summit. “Many leaders from the city, county and college gathered to help chart the future course of the college. Mohave Community College is a great asset in our City!”
The college will use the information and input gathered during the Future Summit to help shape elements that ultimately will become strategic pillars of the new MCC Strategic Plan 2025-26.
Attendees heard from four higher education speakers on topics such as maintaining the personal touch in a high-tech learning environment and creating pathways to support enrollment for adult, minority, and first-generation students.
Then four interactive breakout sessions were held to discuss the information provided by the speakers, and help the college target concepts that should be included in the strategic plan.
You can stay up to date on the college’s strategic planning process and offer input for the MCC Strategic Planning team at www.Mohave.edu/StrategicPlan2025.
