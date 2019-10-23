BULLHEAD CITY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the public is invited to learn about healthy relationships during a Purple Thursday Domestic Violence & Healthy Relationships presentation at Mohave Community College.
Thursday is Purple Thursday. Wearing purple today is more than just a fashion statement, it is a statement to honor victims and support survivors of domestic violence.
MCC, the Bullhead City Police Department and Bullhead City Prosecutor’s Office/Crime Victim Services Unit will conduct a program to help people learn how to prevent domestic violence and support those in need. Attendees also will learn about healthy relationships.
There will be complementary healthy refreshments and beverages provided by the MCC Bullhead City Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.
The presentation is set for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Hargrove Library, 3400 Highway 95, Building 700.
