BULLHEAD CITY — Because this is a census year, Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City Campus library is presenting a speaker program titled, “The History of the Decennial Census.”
Guest speaker Tiffany Harvey, representing the Dallas Regional Census Office, will visit the college from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday for this free community event.
The only constant in life is change. Even wonder when the first census was conducted in Mohave County or Bullhead City? What questions were asked and how have they changed? How was data collected and protected?
Take a walk down memory lane to see the changes that have been made to understand the people and places in America since the first decennial census.
Snacks will be provided.
The program takes place in the Hargrove Library of the Bullhead campus, Building 700.
For information, contact James Jarman, MCC director of communications, at 928-757-0827.
