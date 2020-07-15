KINGMAN — Community colleges across Arizona on Tuesday highlighted ways they are working with area businesses and their communities to train workers.
The idea is to help Arizonans obtain the training they need to find employment — especially as COVID-19 continues affecting the economy.
The state’s unemployment rate in May was 8.9%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that Bullhead City’s unemployment rate was at 17% in May. In February, it was just 5.7%.
“Two out of three jobs in Arizona require more training than high school,” said Chris Bustamante, executive director of the Arizona Community College Coordinating Council.
He was among participants in an online news conference Tuesday that focused on cooperative workforce training programs at Arizona’s community colleges.
Bustamante also made a point of mentioning that workers who want to upgrade their skills or are in need of job training because of job displacement can look to one of the state’s community colleges. These course offerings are fairly quick and affordable.
Google’s Information Technology Support Certificate program will be available at seven community college districts across the state, including Mohave Community College, through a partnership with the organization Jobs for the Future.
The program includes five courses with video lectures, quizzes, hands-on labs and widgets. Students will learn about troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration and security.
Those who complete the training will end up with “a recognized industry credential that will support employment in Information Technology,” MCC announced Tuesday during a separate, but related, online news conference.
“Students who earn these certificates will be able to immediately enter the workforce as IT professionals,” said Dr. Fay Cover, the college’s computer information systems instructor.
In the information technology industry — as is the case in many other industries — a person can increase their earnings as they complete more education and accumulate more skills, Cover added.
MCC also will accept Google’s certificate in lieu of two of its computer information systems courses: Networking Essentials and Network Security and Penetration Testing, CIS courses 153 and 156.
“We feel that the competencies in the certificate match closely to those courses and this certificate will provide the necessary information needed for those courses,” said Peter Burgess, CIS lead faculty.
Both Cover and Burgess said the certificate provides an educational gateway for people who want to pursue further CIS training.
Cost is $49 a month for Google certificate courses and is self-paced. However, the first 30 people to register for this course will be able to complete the training for free.
Another MCC offering allows for people interested in trucking to receive hands-on experience that will allow them to obtain a commercial driver’s license in only four weeks. The program was created in partnership with Phoenix Truck Driving Institute.
Drivers seeking help in earning endorsements for such specialties as doubles, triples, tankers and HAZMAT can do that through the program as well.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is a need for 100,000 new truck drivers across the country before the year 2028.
The college also can offer job placement assistance for those seeking employment in this field.
MCC’s surgical technology program recently added a SynDaver Synthetic Human training device that students can use to learn and obtain hands-on experience.
In a recent news release, the college described the new piece of training equipment as “elaborate and sophisticated.” The synthetic physical represents the human anatomy including skin, fat, fascia plates, every bone, muscle, tendon and ligament in the body.
Michelle Diaz, MCC’s surgical technician program director, talked about the two-year associate’s degree program based in Lake Havasu City. Surgical technologists are in demand and area hospitals are among employers of program graduates.
These are the workers who assist surgeons in the operating room by sterilizing the environment, handing instruments and preparing the operating site.
The job requires certification every two years, Diaz said.
For details about all of MCC’s educational and career training programs, go to www.mohave.edu or call 866-MOHAVECC (866-664-2832).
Go to https://apply.mohave.edu to apply. Fall classes begin Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.