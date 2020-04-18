KINGMAN — Mohave Community College is making the job search, and finding the right candidate, a whole lot easier and free from the comfort of your own home.
The college has been hosting monthly orientations, help sessions and testing to assist community members in mastering seven core skills that employers have said they want employees to have, and which comprise Gov. Doug Ducey’s Arizona Career Readiness Credential.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ACRC classes will be available online. The curriculum is set at your own pace and proctored Zoom testing sessions are available each month. Help sessions via Zoom also will be available.
During the first session in February, various MCC employees took the test to see where they stand on career readiness skills.
“It’s a great opportunity for everybody, both current students and community members because it’s free. There’s free training, free information sessions at the college, and it shows what employers and employees would bring to the table,” said Dr. Jen Woolston, Bullhead City campus associate dean who took part in the first session.
The ACRC will show potential employers the career-ready skills job candidates have to offer. The test validates an individual’s mastery of seven areas that are relevant to a large majority of jobs such as applied mathematics, reading for information, workplace data and graphics, professionalism, teamwork and collaboration, communication, and critical thinking and problem solving.
The ACRC is a major initiative set forth by Gov. Ducey in partnership with ARIZONA@WORK, and the Office of Economic Opportunity makes the Arizona Career Readiness Credential available to job seekers across the state.
To sign up, go to https://ce.mohave.edu. For more information contact Andrea Moran at amoran@mohave.edu or Janet Cruz at jcruz@mohave.edu.
