BULLHEAD CITY — Who knew when Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” he could have been talking about people and computers in this modern age?
(The fact that the quote can be “Googled” in a heartbeat to find out if it was indeed Franklin Roosevelt who said it, speaks to the importance computers play in everyday life).
Computers are lifelines and fact-checkers, recipe books and “windows” to the world around us. They are our instant connection to family and friends and our way to experience different cultures and ideas without leaving our homes or offices. We can listen to the world’s music, shop, play games, pay bills, share ideas and opinions, and gain a better understanding of what’s going on in the news from different perspectives.
While many of us rely on computer skills for work and enjoy home computers for all sorts of personal reasons, many people still are intimidated or adamant about not computing. There is just something scary about that big gray box, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City campus offers several basic computer classes for the beginner as part of its Community Education program. All of the classes are taught by Cherie Houston, who breaks down all of the confusion and misinformation and gives people the skills to not only turn the machine on, but discover all the things the various buttons can do.
“Cherie works with her students on an individual level to make sure they are grasping the content,” said Andrea Moran, MCC’s Corporate/Community Education coordinator at the Bullhead City campus. “She has been teaching these types of classes for MCC for almost 20 years. She is also teaching a few of these classes on the Kingman Campus this spring.”
Classes include Basic Computers 1 and 2, which allows students to get comfortable with computers, learning the basics, about the internet, email and all the lingo attached to the usage of computers. In addition to the basics, students will learn about the various programs, how to use them and how to incorporate them into their own lives.
“All That’s Google” is where students learn to use all aspects of this search engine, which is also helpful for Android devices many people have, but don’t know how to use. Students will learn about email/Gmail, and more, for both personal computers, or PCs, Macs and more.
How many people have Android phones and don’t know how to use any of the bells and whistles that come with it? It’s not only frustrating for the person with the phone, but for the people behind them in line when they haven’t figured out how to use digital coupons, for instance. The “Learn to Use Your Android” class might just be the class to figure all of that out.
“In the Android class, Cherie has students bring their phone into the class and assists them on downloading apps they may need and works with them one on one, to better understand how their phones work,” Moran said.
Other classes include learning about the world of digital photos and how to create gift ideas and publish your own books; how to use cloud computing; Media Players and Music Basics; Movie Maker Live, Organize Your PC; PowerPoint; Social Media Basics; and Windows 10.
No matter what your computer skill level, these classes are designed to eliminate the mystery and apprehension.
All classes take place in Room 506, in the 500 Building on the Bullhead City Campus.
Classes range in price from $19 per session to $59, and some sessions already have begun. However new sessions are scheduled for the upcoming months. For a complete listing, check out all the class offerings in the Spring 2020 MCC Community Education Catalog.
Register for classes at the Bullhead City Campus, 3400 Highway 95, or register by calling 928-758-3926 or 866-664-2832, or go to the website, https://ce.mohave.edu/. Ask about senior and military discounts.
