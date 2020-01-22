BULLHEAD CITY — Many people seem to be glued to their cell phones, oblivious to the world around them these days. To an opportunist, these individuals are easy targets.
When a person assumes the texting position — head bent, engrossed with fingers quickly pushing buttons — while crossing a busy intersection, they have no idea they narrowly escaped being hit by a car, let alone someone possibly watching them, thinking of them as their next potential victim.
While that might be an unnerving thought, the best way to keep from being prey for people of a suspicious nature, is to keep from becoming a victim in the first place.
Kim Fajardo can help with that.
She teaches a series of classes at Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City campus, called Community Awareness & Personal Safety. It is part of the college’s extensive community education program.
“We are really trying to promote this class to make people aware of their safety and how to take action for themselves in a situation,” said Andrea Moran, coordinator for the community education program. “Kim is very passionate about the topic and she has put this entire five-week class together with advice, ways to take action, and she brings in guest speakers.”
Her sessions cover a variety of scenarios to educate people and make them aware of ways to protect themselves, no matter what their personal circumstances might me.
“We live in a world full of criminals who do not abide by the laws of society. I believe we have the right to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Fajardo said.
“This course offers community and personal safety information,” she added. “That means people will learn valuable insights and safety plans from experts in their field. Topics will include the psychology of the criminal mind, mental and physical preparedness, and home and travel security.
“Local agencies such as the Bullhead City Fire Department will participate in fun and interactive learning exercises,” she said. “Don’t be scared, be prepared.
“Basically the five-week course is designed to create a personal protection and action plan specific to our lives and our community. We go over different options for personal protection. One of my guest speakers is martial artist instructor Perry Taylor, who teaches self-defense and cane defense at MCC.
“We also discuss disaster plans pertinent to our area, with information from FEMA and the Ready.gov campaign,” she said.
“I also am blessed to have speakers representing the Bullhead City Police Department and Fire Department. Students will experience hands-on fire extinguisher training. They’ll have an actual opportunity to put out a fire alongside a fire crew,” she said.
Guest speakers include a representative of the Red Cross.
“We will go over the specifics of calling for help in our area, because of the cell tower placement,” she explained. “Sometimes getting immediate help depends where a person calls from, the call pings on the wrong cell tower, so that’s part of the information. That’s important because seconds count in an emergency.”
Tech and cyber safety and all the scams will be addressed as well.
“So many of these scams are targeted toward seniors, so I’ll cover issues like guarding credit and personal identity, travel safety and I will have the latest gizmos and gadgets to keep people safe. We even address first aid basics and so much more.
“In the first week, I go over crime statistics and the criminal mind,” Fajardo added. “I emphasize what kind of target a predator is looking for, situational awareness depending on your environment, and creating an action plan for all possible scenarios.”
Fajardo has personal reasons for passing her wisdom in these areas to as many people as possible.
“My 89-year-old grandma told me she got a call from the IRS telling her she owed money, and I had to explain to her the IRS doesn’t call people — if they do contact people, they send a letter.”
“Once someone called to tell her she had a grandson in jail and to send bail money,” Fajardo said. “These are among the many reasons I do this, to strengthen the community with information and help people with community awareness and personal safety.
“I’ve compiled crime statistics for Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley, Laughlin, basically the whole Tri-state area crime index and it was interesting to find that Fort Mohave has the lowest numbers for property crimes and violent crimes per capita than Bullhead City,” she said. “This information is so important. It lets us know what we need to watch out for.”
Fajardo practices what she preaches.
“I am a NRA certified basic pistol instructor,” she added. “I teach the fundamentals of shooting with a high emphasis on safety. Most of my clients are women and first-time shooters. I’m also a range safety officer at Tri-State Shooting Park.
“I train myself with Perry Taylor and just knowing the basics has empowered me. If someone is standing too close to me in line at the store, for instance, there are ways to address that. There are ways to protect yourself, no matter what age or physical limitations. Sometimes people can address situations without being physical and it’s important for seniors because they need that extra bit of personal protection. There are so many little tips.”
Classes run in two sessions, on Thursdays, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., and from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., and take place in Room 313, of the 300 Building. The next session begins Feb. 27 and runs through April 2.
For a complete listing, check out all the class offerings in the Spring 2020 MCC Community Education Catalog.
Register for classes at the Bullhead City Campus, 3400 Highway 95, or register by calling 928-758-3926 or 866-664-2832, or go to the website: https://ce.mohave.edu/. Ask about senior and military discounts.
