BULLHEAD CITY — Violent times call for being one step ahead of becoming another victim.
Seemingly vulnerable people — women or men who live alone or find themselves alone in various situations, seniors, or those with disabilities often are targeted for those reasons. The last thing a would-be assailant might expect is someone who fights back or stands up to them.
Learning self defense is as easy as signing up for one of the several classes offered at Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City Campus as part of its extensive Community Education program.
From basic self-defense to extreme self-defense, from women’s self-defense to senior defense —now including a cane defense class — instructor Perry Taylor covers all the bases.
“Perry Taylor’s classes are more universal for anybody,” said Andrea Moran, Corporate/Community Education coordinator. “He starts with basic and moves students through to extreme self-defense. That’s how he teaches. Each student moves at their own pace and Perry is just starting the cane defense.
“He’s focusing on seniors with more limitations when it comes to this kind of self-defense,” she said. “He lets people with disabilities know they have an opportunity to learn this as well.”
Taylor has more than 50 years of martial arts experience and his approach is a combination of krav maga, aikido and chung moo quan, which he considers the most effective system in self-defense.
“I have invested time, energy, will and money to learn what I know. I have sacrificed long days and nights and it took dedication and discipline to walk this road,” he said. “I am not the only one. I am not the best. But for sure, I don’t waste my time for the ones who keep me as their last option when they have an hour to kill.”
Basic Self-Defense class start Wednesday, and go through Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday. The cost is $35. The Cane Defense class is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays. Extreme Self-Defense classes begin in March.
All these classes are taught in the campus gym in the fitness center.
Register for classes at the Bullhead City Campus, 3400 Highway 95, or go to the website, https://ce.mohave.edu/.
A good complement to self-defense is the Beginning Tai Chi class Taylor also teaches.
“This isn’t a rigorous class, but a gentle moving meditation that can improve balance, and he pinpoints what areas of the body the various movements can help so people know the benefits,” Moran said.
The class will be taught from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Monday from Jan. 6 to March 9. The cost is $30. As second session is planned from March 24-May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, and both sessions will be in Room 15 at the college.
Ask about senior and military discounts.
