KINGMAN — The Mohave Community College Business program is innovating yet again by introducing its new social media marketing course.
The new course, BUE 165: Social Media Marketing, is being offered during the upcoming fall semester to help students gain valuable insights into a growing career field and help local business professionals harness their skills and creativity to grow their business. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social media marketing has become even more necessary for business professionals to master. Business had to shift to online sales, digital marketing and dependence on social media platforms.
MCC business instructor Dr. Erik Jones and work-study student Scott Stiever have completed three years of research on what new courses the top 100 community college business programs in the U.S. are developing.
“We collected a lot of valuable data and one paramount lesson gleaned was that social media marketing courses are the hot new job training option currently being offered at the best colleges,” Jones said.
MCC’s business department has networked with local businesses about their needs and they are excited to hear about this new course launching this fall. Students have expressed excitement about this new course is being offered.
This class is an excellent addition to any academic transcript or career resume because it’s a skill to master as looking toward the future of employment opportunities and areas of growth, said Jones. The new class is included in two degree programs and two certificates: associates of applied science in business and entrepreneurship and computer graphics & web design and a certificate of entrepreneurship & e-marketing and computer graphics and web design.
The course will be offered as a synchronous remote class, which means students will participate in classes via Zoom video conferencing so they can see and talk with the instructor and other students. The class is scheduled on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Jones said it will be a fun class with a lot of interesting business opportunities to learn about and discuss during online class sessions. For more information or questions, contact Jones at 928-704-4179 or EJones@Mohave.edu.
The college is enrolling students in fall semester, which begins Aug. 24. Apply for free online at www.Mohave.edu or call 1-866-MOHAVECC or 1-866-664-2832, for more information.
