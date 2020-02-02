BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Community College Dental School is offering free dental services to uninsured children ages 4-14 on Saturday at the Bullhead City campus of Mohave Community College, 3400 Highway 95 Building 900 (Legacy Foundation Allied Health Building 1).
Children will receive a free teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and oral hygiene tips.
To take advantage of this limited offer, call 928-704-4178 and make an appointment. Services will be provided from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Space is limited for the day and it is suggested that any parents wishing to get these free services call as soon as possible to ensure your child can get in on the opportunity.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Office of Oral Health, more than 60% of Arizona children have untreated tooth decay. Nearly 30% of Arizona children have urgent untreated tooth decay, defined as decay accompanied by swelling, pain or infection.
School-age children are more likely to have tooth decay than asthma, hay fever or chronic bronchitis.
This charitable giving day is part of the Give Kids a Smile initiative, created by the American Dental Association 15 years ago to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain.
Give Kids a Smile is held statewide in February to recognize National Children’s Dental Health Month and to build awareness of children’s oral health issues and unmet need. MCC dental hygiene students have been participating in the program for more than 10 years.
