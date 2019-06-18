KINGMAN — Mohave Community College unveiled its new electrical building and certificate program last week during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on the Neal Campus-Kingman.
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles was at the event and said she was impressed with what she saw. She said the community has an extraordinarily high demand for residential and commercial/industrial electricians.
“Kingman has needed this and it’s really delightful to see it here now and to see that it is well-equipped and in a great building, and the community is really going to benefit from this,” Miles said as she toured the high-tech electrical training lab.
The college developed the program after gathering information from community leaders, building contractors and electrical companies. They all provided information about the need for electricians who are trained to start their careers working on residential and commercial/industrial sites.
“As with all of our high-skills career training programs, the college tailored electrical to fit the needs and demands of our communities, and we’re confident this will be a win for the students, a win for local companies and a win for our regional workforce,” said James Jarman, college director of public information.
The college electrical program will provide students with the education needed to obtain a residential wiring certificate and a commercial/industrial electricity certificate.
The residential wiring certificate will show employers that the graduate has the skills necessary to begin working as a residential wiring installer and electrician helper.
The commercial/industrial certificate shows employers that the graduate knows safety protocols, proper wiring techniques, proper installation and maintenance of low-voltage controllers and programmable logic controllers.
The MCC electrical program is signing up students for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 26. There is space for a total of 12 students and the program will expand based on need. Three students already have signed up.
The program is based in the 600 building on the Neal Campus-Kingman. The structure replaces the previous 600 building, which was nearly 50 years old and had been shuttered in recent years due to safety concerns.
Kinney Construction Services, Inc. was the design-build contractor, and Selberg Associates Inc. of Lake Havasu City was the architect.
The college Student Activities Council has its fitness center located on the northwest side of the building. The electrical program lab and two classrooms are on the south and west ends. The fitness center is free for MCC students to use.
For more information about the free application process to become an MCC student, or to enroll in the new electrical program, call 1-866-MOHAVECC, or go to to the college website at www.Mohave.edu.
