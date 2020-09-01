KINGMAN — Mohave Community College and Phoenix Truck Driving School have partnered up to bring the opportunity of obtaining a commercial driver’s license to Mohave County.
Residents of the Tri-state who are interested in getting paid to drive local routes, long hauls or traveling across the country can sign up for the course that can be completed in as little as four weeks.
MCC and Phoenix Truck Driving School held a ribbon-cutting at MCC’s Kingman campus last month. Representatives from both institutions were present, along with representatives from Dot Foods.
“MCC greatly values our new partnership with Phoenix Truck Driving School,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein. “Doug Prall and his talented team from Phoenix Truck Driving School support our efforts to find new ways to train individuals in a high demand field. This partnership focuses on improving the lives of individuals and providing an economic impact for our communities we serve.”
Phoenix Truck Driving School, also known as Phoenix Truck Driving Institute, has provided students with CDL training for more than a decade. The school offers a combination of classroom/online, range and on-the-road training. There is job placement assistance so students can have job opportunities before they graduate.
“Over 50 years ago, my father started Driver Dispatch Corporation which evolved into DSW Trucking and multiple CDL training schools,” said Prall, president and owner of HDS Inc. “Over the last 30-plus years I’ve seen the continued need for drivers with an even bigger need happening this past year during the pandemic. We are excited to partner with Mohave Community College to offer CDL training that can get students on the road and into a thriving industry.”
Students will spend 40 hours doing online classroom learning and the rest of the time learning range skills or in the truck. MCC Neal-Kingman campus will welcome Jeff Sroka as the on-site manager and lead instructor.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is a need for 100,000 professional truck drivers in the U.S. As the demand for goods increases, more truck drivers will be needed to keep supply chains moving.
“A program like this is vitally important not only to our company but the way we do things. There’s a national shortage of truck drivers and this is an entry point for folks who aren’t in truck driving to get into it,” said Chris Wisslead, Dot Foods director of transportation. “It’s a lucrative career and it serves a lot of people, businesses and industry.”
Truck driving is a career where the opportunities are endless. Drivers can work locally, regionally or nationally and can drive various types of commercial vehicles.
HDS Inc. is a family owned and operated company with five truck driving schools and the largest over-the-road trucking company in Tucson.
For more information, call 888-481-2840 or go to KingmanCDL.com.
