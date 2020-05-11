BULLHEAD CITY — Anyone curious about how Mohave Community College obtains and spends the public funds it’s allocated can learn a great deal about it during the college’s next public budget information session, which begins at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
MCC Chief Finance Officer Sonni Marbury will go over the college budget process and answer any questions the public has about the college’s finances.
The meeting will be streamed live over Zoom.
The address for the online Zoom meeting room is https://mohave.zoom.us/j/96311024746.
College President Stacy Klippenstein is encouraging community members in the MCC District to take part in this public session and get their questions answered.
“The college is here to benefit our local students and communities, and we provide many great services,” said Klippenstein. “Even though we’re in this pandemic, we still want to give all of our community members an opportunity to learn about the college budgeting process, which is really the engine that ensures the community college can continue to provide such great community services.”
Direct questions about the Budget Information Session to Marbury at SMarbury@Mohave.edu.
