KINGMAN — Mohave Community College has an outline for gradual reopening of its campuses.
Note that MCC campuses will not be open to the public at this time.
All other college services such as advising, financial aid assistance, tutoring, and library services will continue to be offered remotely. To access remote services call MCC Connect at 866-664-2832.
“We understand that COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our lives and want to assure everyone that providing students with opportunities to meet their educational goals safely is central to the decisions that are being made,” MCC President Stacy Klippenstein stated in a letter posted on the institution’s website. “MCC employees are working together to bring people back to the campuses in a measured and careful manner.”
MCC has decided to offer summer courses online, with some lab activities on each of the campuses.
“The college will safeguard students through social distancing by limiting group sizes and by requiring all staff and students to wear masks covering the nose and mouth at all times,” Klippenstein noted.
Students who need to make up lab sessions from the spring semester should call to arrange appointments with their instructors. Instructors will arrange make-up sessions beginning May 26.
Students are asked to check “Schoology” and their college email for updates.
“Instructors will communicate with you so that you are prepared to resume hands-on learning,” Klippenstein said. “Mohave Community College will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and work with community partners to keep you informed and to maintain a safe and healthy campus.”
Infection prevention measures have been implemented with cleaning and sanitation practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The college’s Pandemic Response Committee and others will meet continually to analyze the current situation, including:
Monitoring case trends, peak projections, state order, and national guidelines.
Working to establish and implement plans regarding Phase 1.
Effectively communicating with employees and students about how the COVID-19 outbreak continues to effect the campuses signage requirements, press release, messages to employees and students, etc.
Planning Personal Protective Equipment purchases for each campus to prepare for Phase 2.
Reviewing all CDC cleaning standards and provide consistent training for all facilities staff, especially the campuses move into Phase 2.
Deciding how physical spaces are adjusted.
Determining mask requirements.
Possibly creating self-screening recommendations for students and employees.
Determining hours campus spaces to be open and at what times.
Reopening phasing dates could change if the MCC is otherwise directed by an Arizona state-at-home order and analysis of Mohave County cases.
Phase 1 is slated to begin on May 25
Changes include:
All buildings will remain closed except for those hosting labs or other required face-to-face coursework as decided by MCC instruction. No public access.
Opening campuses to some labs and required face-to-face instruction to assist students and their completion of spring and summer course work. This will be done in a manner as outlined by the CDC and OSHA, which includes all social distancing, cleaning standards and mask-wearing protocols.
Allowing on campuses only limited faculty (labs), facilities personnel and some staff.
No events on campuses.
All summer courses online except for labs as identified in the first two bullet points.
All other current protocols regarding work from home, sick leave, Paid Time Off, etc., will remain in place.
Phase 2 is planned to begin June 22
Changes include:
Opening campuses in a limited format. Some buildings for public and student contact. Buildings with labs will be open.
Some staff members would be scheduled to begin on-campus work. Managers and leads would make such decisions.
People would follow all CDC and OSHA guidelines, such as use of shields, masks, etc.
Social distancing will go on in all open facilities. Physical layout changes will occur to best ensure distancing.
No more than 10 people would be allowed to gather at any one place on the campuses.
There will be a Virtual 2020 Graduates Recognition Ceremony on the college Facebook page and YouTube channel on May 15 at 3 p.m.
For details, go to the Mohave Wire at https://www.mohave.edu/MohaveWire.
MCC procedures regarding due dates and attendance will be flexible and follow the CDC guidelines for prevention of the spread of infectious diseases.
Visit https://www.mohave.edu/coronavirus for updates about campus information on public health, student services, and any corresponding implications for on-campus activities, events, and classes.
Also call MCC Connect at (866) 664-2832 with any questions or concerns.
