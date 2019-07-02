BULLHEAD CITY — The Stacy Klippenstein era has begun at Mohave Community College.
Klippenstein took over as president of the college Monday, but he began getting up to speed on the area before he was officially on the job.
In addition to meeting with the college’s administrative team, he has attended a Kingman City Council workshop and began setting up meetings with local elected officials, business and education leaders, and community groups.
His first-day impressions? He saw positives in the college’s condition as he arrives
“I’m impressed with the current state of the college and see great opportunities ahead as we work together with community and education leaders in the Bullhead City-Fort Mohave area,” Klippenstein said.
He also highlighted the workforce.
“Every college employee I meet is very dedicated to helping our students succeed and ensuring we bring unparalleled educational quality, value and opportunities to the Tri-state region,” he said.
He also has drawn up some expectations for himself.
“I want to learn as much as I can from people in the communities we serve,” Klippenstein said. “MCC has a great team that’s providing high quality higher education and career training, and I want to ensure (that) we continue to meet student and community needs while enhancing services when and where possible.”
Klippenstein said that among his objectives is creating partnerships with those who want to help students and support workforce and economic development in the region.
Over the next several weeks, Klippenstein said, he plans to visit the communities in the county, with the goal of strengthening relationships with local businesses, governments and educational and nonprofit organizations.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Klippenstein said he sees education as a vital cog in the wheel of success and believes education is key to helping residents achieve career success and improve their lifetime earnings potential. He also said that an educated workforce helps drive economic growth for a community.
The college reported that, according to market research, MCC alumni generate $190 million annually in economic activity for the region. The college itself has a $212.4 million annual positive impact, the research showed.
“From training students in skilled trades, to helping students save money on the path to a bachelor’s degree, the college will remain focused on improving lives and helping improve our communities,” Klippenstein said.
He said MCC’s student success and job placement rates show the value of allied health programs such as dental, nursing, surgical technology and radiologic technology.
Of particular merit, Klippenstein said, is the high percentage of MCC graduates who pass national board exams on their first attempts and quickly land well-paying jobs.
“That says you’re really doing something special,” he said, adding that the career and technical education programs at MCC also show high academic success and job placement rates. Klippenstein said he and his wife, Carrie, look forward to spending time in each community in the college district, participating in local events, and experiencing the Tri-state’s variety of outdoor activities.
The couple have not yet found a home, college spokesman James Jarman said, but still are looking.
Klippenstein comes to MCC from Miles (Montana) Community College, where he had been president since 2014. He replaced Michael Kearns, who retired in February. Former Executive Vice President Diana Stithem served as interim president. Stithem chose not to be a candidate for the permanent president position.
MCC is enrolling students for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 26.
MCC typically enrolls around 3,000 students for the fall semester, Jarman said. Current numbers are not yet available for this fall semester, as many people still are in the application and enrollment process.
