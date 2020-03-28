BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Community College Foundation approved during its March meeting creation of scholarship to honor the community service work of former Bullhead City resident Louise Zaborsky, who died recently.
MCC Bullhead City Chapter Foundation President Catherine Reres-Kanelos spearheaded the effort to create the Louise Zaborsky Memorial Scholarship.
“Louise not only loved the college, its students and the foundation, but the whole community, her family and her church, “ said Reres-Kanelos. “She saw us all as one.”
Campus Dean Carolyn Hamblin said, “Louise’s enthusiasm for the college and her passion for building her community were ever apparent in her fundraising efforts and her service.”
The MCC Foundation created a scholarship fund with an initial infusion of $10,000. The Colorado River Women’s Council pledged an additional $5,000.
Her longtime friend and community volunteer Pat Baer recalled Zaborsky’s energetic support.
“She was a great champion for all non-profit causes,” Baer said. “Louise was all-in for making every event successful for the MCC Foundation, Women’s Council, Community Pride, Kiwanis, every group she belonged to, and supported many others that her friends were involved with.”
MCC Chief Advancement Officer Shawn Bristle also shared thoughts about Zaborsky’s leadership.
“For decades, she continuously championed educational opportunity through her work with the foundation,” said Bristle, who previously served as dean of the Bullhead City campus. “Louise avoided the spotlight, but she worked harder than most to make sure things happened.
“I know that I’m not alone in saying that I owe Louise a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.”
MCCF President Karen Moscato agreed.
“She was a special force for good and used her talents and gifts without asking for anything in return,” Moscato said.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to memorialize Louise’s passion to improve lives through education,” said Foundation Executive Director Lyn Demaret. “Starting in fall 2020, MCC students from the Bullhead City campus service area may benefit from a $1,000 annual scholarship in her name.
“Thanks to the community’s generosity, we will be able to provide this scholarship for some time. We are already halfway toward the amount needed amount to create an endowment that would enable us to permanently fund the scholarship.”
Demaret said community members who wish to contribute to the fund may do so electronically through the MCC Foundation website at https://foundation.mohave.edu/ or by contacting the MCC College Advancement Offices at 928-757-0846.
