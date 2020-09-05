BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Community College fall semester is off to an unusual and challenging start with several virtual events for the 3,570 students enrolled in remote and online courses, along with on-campus labs.
The college currently is enrolling students in classes that are 12 and eight weeks long versus the traditional 16-week courses.
Dr. Trever Holland, MCC English instructor, said he was glad to be back to teaching and having fun with his students, albeit through remote and online classes.
“It’s been wonderful to be back and work with students, and our Zoom classrooms really do mirror that ‘in-classroom’ environment where we have that interaction between students with each other and students with me,” Holland said. “We’re having a lot of fun.”
He said he tries to make sure his remote classes resemble what would normally happen in face-to-face classes on campus. One way he does that, he said, is by putting groups of students into separate virtual rooms so they can discuss and practice what they’re learning, and then the whole class comes back together to share what they learned in those smaller groups.
MCC’s Career and Technical Education courses and other instructional labs, such as biology, are working on campus and following all current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and groups no larger than 10.
MCC welding student and U.S. Navy veteran William Ray said the college is doing a great job making sure students are safe on campus.
“You really can’t learn welding through a computer, so in this program we haven’t had many changes besides wearing a face mask, and it means we’re still (on) track to finish the course on time,” Ray said. “I certainly feel safe coming to school.”
The first week started off with three welcome-back events where students were able to see a virtual magic show, visit locations around the world in 50 minutes, and learn the art of origami. More events are planned throughout the semester and will be posted on the virtual events calendar at www.mohave.edu/coronavirus.
Although the college’s traditional 16-week classes started Aug. 24, students still are signing up for 12-week classes that start on Sept. 14, and eight-week classes that start Oct. 19.
“It’s not too late to get signed up because MCC is offering a variety of 12 and 8 week courses for students who are interested in beginning a degree program, working toward a certificate, or just taking an interesting class,” said Lucinda Leugers, MCC associate dean of instruction. “And you can complete a full course in less time.”
Classes still accepting students include social media marketing, webpage design, English, macroeconomics, philosophy, psychology and others. To see a full list of 12- and eight-week classes, go to www.mohave.edu/accelerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.