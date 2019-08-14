BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College student Christina Henslee has been selected as a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.
Henslee is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members across the U.S. to receive the honor and the accompanying $1,000 scholarship.
The MCC science major received the award because of her academic excellence and campus leadership roles, the college reported.
She is president of the Bullhead City campus student activities council and vice president of the campus PTK chapter.
Henslee said she was shocked when she got the news.
“My family and husband weren’t surprised, but I was,” Henslee said. “Because I know how many incredible students are out there and how hard they work. It was definitely a surprise because we are all working very hard to achieve our goals.”
Henslee is working toward a career as a research scientist. She said she gained a love of science during her childhood; her grandfather would let her look through the microscopes at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where he worked.
“I remember just being fascinated by it, and I always knew that’s what I wanted for my future,” she said. “MCC is helping me achieve that dream, in large part because the faculty is amazing and it’s so affordable.”
Henslee said she plans to get an associate degree from MCC and transfer to a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree.
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in PTK programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential, according to a press release from the national PTK organization.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa, make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals, and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
Phi Theta Kappa recognizes the academic achievements of students at two-year colleges. It counts more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters.
MCC is enrolling students for fall semester classes, which begin Aug. 26. Anyone interested in applying may do so at www.mohave.edu, or by calling 866-664-2832.
More information on joining an MCC campus PTK Honor Society is available at mohave.edu/clubs, by clicking on the Phi Theta Kappa box.
