KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is offering all of its summer classes online, including free college classes for qualifying high school students.
“Given current COVID-19 information from federal, state and local health experts, we believe this is the best move to make right now to help keep students, employees and our communities safe, while also helping as many students as possible stay on course with their college and career training goals,” said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein.
Those who are not MCC students can apply online at Mohave.edu.
Current students can register for summer classes, and local high school students can earn free college credits by signing up for the college Summer Bridge classes.
Many students who take one or two summer classes find it’s a good opportunity to take a course they find more difficult than others because they can focus solely on that class during the eight-week semester, he said. Summer classes start May 26.
Taking classes at MCC costs $81 per credit hour. By comparison, a student would pay anywhere from $490 to $633 per credit hour at one of the state universities, according to university websites.
Fall enrollment starts April 20 and those classes begin Aug. 24.
Summer Bridge classes allow qualifying high school students to take up to two college classes for free. Students must have completed their freshman year of high school to be eligible.
Summer Bridge courses may include “How to Survive College,” “Introduction to Sociology,” “Fundamental Chemistry” and more. Courses vary from each campus and all courses will be offered online.
For more information about Summer Bridge, go to www.bridge.mohave.edu. To enroll at MCC, go to www.mohave.edu/enrollnow.
Stay up to date with the college actions regarding COVID-19 at www.Mohave.edu/Coronavirus.
More information about fall registration will be released at the start of the summer semester.
