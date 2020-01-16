BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College is holding the first in a series of budget information sessions for the public starting the week of Jan. 20.
MCC said that Sonni Marbury, MCC chief financial officer, will go over the ins and outs of the college budget process.
“The college is here for the benefit of our local students and communities and we provide many great services,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstien through a prepared statement.
“This is a perfect opportunity for people to gain some insight into the budgeting process, which is the engine that ensures the community college can continue to provide such great community services.”
There will be two meetings, the earlier one from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. is designated for students, faculty and employees, while later one, from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. is designated for the public.
Sessions at the Bullhead City campus, 3400 Highway 95, will take place on Jan. 23.
Both sessions will be held in Room 201.
Other dates and locations are Jan. 21 in Room 204 of the Lake Havasu City campus, 1977 Acoma Blvd. West, and Jan. 27 in Room 505 at the Kingman-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Blvd. in Kingman.
